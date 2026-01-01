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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold
  • Style: II1254-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

30% off

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.

Benefits

  • Premium construction delivers comfort and iconic appeal.
  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit in the heel gives you soft cushioning.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Cupsole construction
  • Padded collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold
  • Style: II1254-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    30% off

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