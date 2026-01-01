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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Basketball greatness is in the Air Jordan 1's DNA. This mid-top edition is a tribute to MJ's first championship, featuring a bold clashing of colours for both Chicago and Los Angeles, along with brushed-away leather.
- Colour Shown: True Red/White/Court Purple/Black
- Style: IQ9383-611
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
30% off
Basketball greatness is in the Air Jordan 1's DNA. This mid-top edition is a tribute to MJ's first championship, featuring a bold clashing of colours for both Chicago and Los Angeles, along with brushed-away leather.
Benefits
- Leather upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product Details
- Wings logo on the collar
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Colour Shown: True Red/White/Court Purple/Black
- Style: IQ9383-611
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
30% off