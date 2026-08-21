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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54 Men's Shoes - White/Key Lime/Action Grape

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54

Men's Shoes

139,99 €

This take on the AJ1 Low gets back to Quai 54 basics: streetball, Paris and Jordan. Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, it sets you up for lasting comfort with premium materials and an Air unit in the heel. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: White/Key Lime/Action Grape
  • Style: IR2367-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54

139,99 €

This take on the AJ1 Low gets back to Quai 54 basics: streetball, Paris and Jordan. Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, it sets you up for lasting comfort with premium materials and an Air unit in the heel. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
  • Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.
  • Perforations on the toe box add breathability.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: White/Key Lime/Action Grape
  • Style: IR2367-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54 Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54

    139,99 €