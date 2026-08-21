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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Stay grounded in these neutral low tops. Smooth leather and soft suede add dimension and texture to these easy-to-style Js while Nike Air units add comfortable cushioning to help you feel as good as you look.
- Colour Shown: Legend Light Brown/Sail/Neutral Grey/Archaeo Brown
- Style: HF1863-200
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
99,99 €
Stay grounded in these neutral low tops. Smooth leather and soft suede add dimension and texture to these easy-to-style Js while Nike Air units add comfortable cushioning to help you feel as good as you look.
Benefits
- The premium leather adds durability and structure to the upper.
- A foam midsole helps add lightweight cushioning.
- The encapsulated Nike Air unit in the heel gives you soft cushioning.
Product details
- Cupsole construction
- Embroidered Jumpman logo
- Wings logo on heel
- Colour Shown: Legend Light Brown/Sail/Neutral Grey/Archaeo Brown
- Style: HF1863-200
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
99,99 €