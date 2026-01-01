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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
- Colour Shown: Game Royal/Black/Black/Bright Mango
- Style: II1249-400
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
30% off
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
Benefits
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Game Royal/Black/Black/Bright Mango
- Style: II1249-400
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
30% off