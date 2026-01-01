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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Pink Bloom/Pearl Pink/Hyper Orange/Pink Glow

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day. Ruffled laces and an embossed Swoosh logo add an elegant touch.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Bloom/Pearl Pink/Hyper Orange/Pink Glow
  • Style: II1247-600
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% off

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day. Ruffled laces and an embossed Swoosh logo add an elegant touch.

Benefits

  • Real- and synthetic-leather upper delivers durable comfort.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Pink Bloom/Pearl Pink/Hyper Orange/Pink Glow
  • Style: II1247-600
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    30% off

    Complete the look