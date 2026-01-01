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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

99,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink
  • Style: IO2067-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

99,99 €

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather offers durability and structure.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole adds durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Wings logo on the heel
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink
  • Style: IO2067-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    99,99 €

    Complete the look