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Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with genuine and synthetic leather for a crisp, clean look.
- Colour Shown: White/Fir/Cool Grey/Cool Grey
- Style: IX0349-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Air Force 1 '07
119,99 €
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with genuine and synthetic leather for a crisp, clean look.
Benefits
- Genuine and synthetic leather upper with perforated toe box is breathable and comfortable.
- Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: White/Fir/Cool Grey/Cool Grey
- Style: IX0349-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Force 1 '07
119,99 €