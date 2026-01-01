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Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes - White/Fir/Cool Grey/Cool Grey

Nike Air Force 1 '07

Men's Shoes

119,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes - White/Fir/Cool Grey/Cool Grey
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Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with genuine and synthetic leather for a crisp, clean look.


  • Colour Shown: White/Fir/Cool Grey/Cool Grey
  • Style: IX0349-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Force 1 '07

119,99 €

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with genuine and synthetic leather for a crisp, clean look.

Benefits

  • Genuine and synthetic leather upper with perforated toe box is breathable and comfortable.
  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: White/Fir/Cool Grey/Cool Grey
  • Style: IX0349-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Force 1 '07

    119,99 €

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