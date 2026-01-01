Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Men‘s shoes
Rep US Football as you celebrate the sport's biggest stage with iconic streetwear style. Like all LV8s, this one has classic '80s construction, a subtle platform and a sleek leather upper. Unlike others, it honours the red, white and blue with an embroidered team crest.
- Colour Shown: White/University Red/University Red/Midnight Navy
- Style: IQ0407-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Rep US Football as you celebrate the sport's biggest stage with iconic streetwear style. Like all LV8s, this one has classic '80s construction, a subtle platform and a sleek leather upper. Unlike others, it honours the red, white and blue with an embroidered team crest.
Benefits
- The leather upper, featuring a perforated toe box, is both breathable and comfortable.
- Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.
Product Details
- Padded collar
- Foam midsole
- Colour Shown: White/University Red/University Red/Midnight Navy
- Style: IQ0407-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'