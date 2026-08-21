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Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge Men's Shoes - White/Metallic Silver/White

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge

Men's Shoes

129,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge Men's Shoes - White/Metallic Silver/White
Design your own Nike By You product

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. This Air Force 1 gives your look an extra edge by pairing crisp leather with a starry appliqué and silver deubré.


  • Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/White
  • Style: IM5750-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge

129,99 €

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. This Air Force 1 gives your look an extra edge by pairing crisp leather with a starry appliqué and silver deubré.

Benefits

  • The leather upper, featuring a perforated toe box, is both breathable and comfortable.
  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Padded collar
  • Metallic silver dubraé
  • Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/White
  • Style: IM5750-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge

    129,99 €