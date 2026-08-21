Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami
Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Don't let harsh weather stop you. This roomy, lightweight jacket is engineered with wind- and water-resistant tech to help keep you comfortable and dry. On-demand ventilation provides optimal breathability to help keep you feeling cool and fresh—whatever the miles or season. And when you need to shed a layer, pack the jacket into its own pocket for compact storage.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black
- Style: FZ3396-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami
Don't let harsh weather stop you. This roomy, lightweight jacket is engineered with wind- and water-resistant tech to help keep you comfortable and dry. On-demand ventilation provides optimal breathability to help keep you feeling cool and fresh—whatever the miles or season. And when you need to shed a layer, pack the jacket into its own pocket for compact storage.
Stay sweat-ready
Nike Aerogami technology creates on-demand airflow with tiny winged vents, which open when sweat builds and close when sweat evaporates, to help you stay dry and comfortable.
Stay weather-ready
Nike Storm-FIT technology resists elements like wind and water to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions.
Stay secure
Personalise your fit with bungees on the collar, hood and cuffs. A loop at the back of the hood lets you secure it when not in use.
More benefits
- The soft elastic on the interior of the sleeve cuffs helps prevent chafing.
- The zip mesh pockets offer storage.
Product details
- Body: 100% polyester. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black
- Style: FZ3396-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′7″ (170cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike AeroSwift Aerogami