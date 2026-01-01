Recycled Materials
ACG Radical AirFlow Apex
Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, this ACG Apex Bucket Hat is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your head for cool comfort. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
- Colour Shown: White/White
- Style: IX1855-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
ACG Radical AirFlow Apex
REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, this ACG Apex Bucket Hat is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your head for cool comfort. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
Radical Innovation
Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move.
Radical Construction
The soft, open-hole knit fabric feels smooth on the skin and lets your body heat escape quickly. The wraparound brim helps provide 360 degrees of protection.
Radical Comfort
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
More Benefits
Low-profile design fits snug for a secure feel while you explore the terrain.
Product Details
- ACG woven label
- 100% polyester
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/White
- Style: IX1855-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG Radical AirFlow Apex