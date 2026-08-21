Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

149,99 €

Run your scenic miles with cushioned comfort and grippy traction.

A shoe made for the trails with the responsiveness you know from the road. That's what the ACG Pegasus Trail is for—running scenic miles in cushioned comfort. We made sure it has the grip you need for traction on wet terrain. And the fit? A wider forefoot gives your toes extra wiggle room.

Engineered mesh upper

Tried and trusted, the upper is made from lightweight engineered mesh that combines durability and breathability.

ReactX foam midsole

This edition of the Peg Trail has more ReactX foam than before. The increased stack height provides energy return with a responsive, stable feel.

High-Traction Outsole

Splash your way through wet trails and technical terrain—this generation of Nike's All-Terrain Compound (ATC) gives you more traction than previous versions.

Re-designed toe box

Uphill or downhill, we added extra room in the toe box and forefoot for comfort all the miles long. A wider design means more stability on technical trails.