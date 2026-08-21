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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Cardigan
114,99 €
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This premium double-knit cardigan is built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: HQ6948-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
114,99 €
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This premium double-knit cardigan is built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Press-stud closures provide easy styling.
- Zip front pockets fit your valuables.
Product details
- Locker loop on the back of the neck
- Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: HQ6948-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
114,99 €