Bretman Rock, He/She/They
“Strength has no gender; it’s really just measured from within. With sports, if you’re sweating, you’re an athlete.”
Bretman Rock
Digital Superstar
Bretman Rock isn’t afraid to break the rules and blur the lines. The digital superstar owns his identity and finds fortitude and freedom in movement. With a strong foundation of supportive friends and family, Bretman has hit his stride and there’s no slowing down.
Shiho Shimoyamada, She/Her
“When you play sports, everyone has different strengths and weaknesses, as human beings, we all have our differences. In that sense, I feel that talking about gender and sexuality can be a chance to break the norm.”
Shiho Shimoyamada
Japanese Soccer Player
For Japanese soccer player Shiho Shimoyamada, she sees sport as a means to level the playing field. Regardless of gender, identity, or orientation, everyone should have a place to play.
Gia Parr, She/Her
“I want trans people to be seen for all that they are, beyond just being trans. There is so much more to us.”
Gia Parr
Student/Advocate/Model
Gia Parr sees sport as a means to create positive change. Backed by her positive peers and field hockey teammates, the student, model, and advocate knows just how important it is to have a supportive team that sees her whole self. Just like cisgender people, the trans community has dreams, talents, passions, and interests that deserve the same love and attention.