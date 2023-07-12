No Pride, No Sport: Joy Run Collective

Proud to be a part of the group, Hany (she/they) and Jarred (he/they) love how being a part of the Joy community allows them to feel represented, visible and — more than anything —free to reclaim their space in the beautiful surroundings of Berlin.



When they feel seen in a Safe Space, they feel secure. Being able to run uninhibited is something that is often taken for granted, but with Joy, fills them with a deep sense of gratitude and liberation. Running to them is more than just an action — it’s a mental journey, teaching them to stay present, listen to their bodies and disregard what others may think.



“It’s so important to claim your space in this world, but also to share the space with other people.” Hany