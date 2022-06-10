Do Squats Make Your Butt Bigger?

Often a result from sitting all day, quad dominance can occur when your hips tighten as they adapt to the seated position. This is then reflected when doing movements—like squats in this case. Your body will be more inclined to move into a squat or lunge position with your knees first, rather than your hips. This causes your anterior chain (or your quads and the front of your body) to take on the bulk of the load rather than the posterior chain (or your bum and hamstrings).

When you're quad dominant and squatting, you might experience sore thighs and larger quads instead of a bigger bum. At worst, you might incur a hip or knee injury.

