Is Running Bad for Your Knees?

As each stride lands on the ground or treadmill during a run, your feet are the first point of contact. They're responsible for absorbing and dispersing the impact, which is equal to three to four times your body weight.

This high-impact exercise places stress on your knees. But this stress doesn't make running bad for your knees. What causes most knee pain and injuries is overtraining, incorrect shoes, poor technique or pre-existing conditions that increase your susceptibility.

Injuries like runner's knee, iliotibial band syndrome (ITBS), stress fractures and patellofemoral pain syndrome are caused by overuse—training too frequently or intensely without sufficient recovery.

You can run regularly, multiple days a week, but it's something you build up to. Beginners should start by running once or twice a week, with plenty of rest and active recovery in between sessions. More experienced runners can increase this volume, but it's still important to get adequate recovery between runs to prevent knee pain or injury.

During recovery, inflammation is regulated and the damage to muscles is repaired. Over time, your muscles get stronger and better equipped to handle the repeated stress of running. This allows them to support and cushion the joints more effectively, reducing the risk of injury.