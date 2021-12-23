What Are Nike's Best Shoes for Squats?

When choosing a weightlifting shoe for optimal squat positioning, you'll need to consider the heel-toe drop (the difference in height between the heel and forefoot). A raised heel requires less flexibility in the ankles to achieve greater range of motion in your squat. However, some people prefer the grounding feel of a flat shoe.



What's more, different body types can benefit from different heel heights. And some heel heights suit certain squat styles better than others. You'll also want to consider what other exercises you'll be performing in the gym when choosing a heel height



A low heel-to-toe drop is best for athletes who have a shorter torso and legs, as this means they won't have to work quite as hard to achieve a deeper squat. Similarly, if you typically do low-bar squats or keep a wider stance, you won't need as much ankle flexion to perform the move properly, so it's fine to lift in a flat shoe. Flat shoes are also better suited for deadlifting and plyometrics, which may also be included in your workout.



A standard heel-to-toe drop will work best if your torso is longer than your legs, as you'll be more prone to leaning forward during your squat. This standard height is really versatile, making it your best option for performing a range of different squats with weights. But it's less ideal for cross-training than a shoe with a lower heel.



A high heel-to-toe drop is best for taller athletes who have a longer torso and legs, as it's more difficult for them to sit deep into a squat. Heeled weightlifting shoes also provide a counterbalance for barbell front squats and support good form during high-bar squats or Olympic lifts. They'll also better enable you to take a narrow stance.



Tip: if you lack flexibility in your ankles, a higher heel can help, but you should also work on improving your range of motion.