Official LeBron 20 Release Info & Date

"We saw the 20 as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron", says Jason Petrie, Senior Footwear Designer for Men's Basketball and lead designer of the LeBron line since the Zoom LeBron VII. "The stitched tag inside the tongue says, 'Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation'. We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron's sons Bronny and Bryce in mind. We wanted to get in their heads and learn about what young players were looking for".

Petrie says he had memories of designing the Soldier 10 while making the shoe: lower profile, tight court feel, but built to withstand the force of his game. While much of the signature franchise has been built around LeBron's love for Air, he trusted the Nike Basketball team to design a lightweight low-top with Zoom Air—the lightest of his signature sneakers yet—and still create something that could hold up to LeBron's style of play.

Of course, the shoe celebrates plenty of moments from LeBron's career all over the shoe. But the tributes to LeBron's career aren't just visual. Some of the most beloved features throughout LeBron's signature line are integrated into the shoe's technology.

For example, the collar lining includes a Nike technology called Nike Sphere that originally appeared in the Air Zoom Generation. The engineered collar lining is soft and breathable, tying back to LeBron's desire with the Zoom Generation to make the most comfortable basketball shoe around. A carbon-fibre midfoot shank, which provides energy return and torsional rigidity for explosive movements, returns to the signature line for the first time since the Zoom LeBron 5. The Dunkman logo returns to the outsole after last appearing in the LeBron 16.

The Time Machine colourway of the LeBron 20 was released in adult and kids sizing on 29 September. Other colourways release throughout 2022.