How to measure your head to find your hat size
Buying guide
Learn how to measure for hat size and find the Nike hats that will fit best.
Whether you're pulling on a running cap, slipping on a cosy beanie or donning a bucket hat, knowing your hat size will help ensure hats fit comfortably and correctly.
But how does hat sizing work, and how do you measure to find the right size? In this guide, learn how to accurately measure your head and how to translate that measurement into Nike hat sizes.
(Related: How to measure your foot to find the right shoe size)
How to measure your hat size
1. To find your hat size, start by measuring the circumference of your head with a tape measure. Wrap the tape measure around your forehead, about 2.5cm above your eyebrows.
2. For the most accurate measurement, the tape should run slightly above your ears and just below the small knot at the back of your skull.
If you don't have a tape measure, you can use a piece of string, following the same measuring instructions. Then, measure the string against a ruler. Record the number, which represents the circumference of your head, in centimetres.
How to find your size in Nike hats
Compare this measurement with the Nike hats and headwear size chart to determine your size in Nike hats. For example, if you measured your head to be 56 centimetres, you would be a hat size 7, which would also be considered small to medium.
(Related: How to find your glove size)
What does "one size" hat sizing mean?
Some Nike hats, such as beanies and several cap styles, are made in one size. One-size hats generally fit head measurements from 54 centimetres to 61 centimetres. Beanies tend to stretch, which makes them suited for a range of head sizes. On some styles, adjustable bands, including buckle closures and snapbacks, allow for a customisable fit.
Words by Jessica Murri