How To Get That Pesky Armpit Smell Out of Shirts

Tees made with natural fibres (such as cotton) are more breathable than those made from synthetics (like polyester and rayon). One study, found in a 2014 issue of the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, compared the odours and bacterial count of cotton and polyester T-shirts worn during an intensive indoor cycling session. They found that cotton tees did not harbour as much bacteria as synthetic blends, which is likely why tops made from natural materials may not smell as strongly post-workout.