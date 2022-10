What Are the Health Benefits of Exercise?

Exercise is a must for healthy ageing. If you aren't active, you can expect to lose muscle mass at a rate of 3 to 8 percent per decade beginning at age 30, according to a January 2010 study in Current Opinion in Clinical Nutrition and Metabolic Care . The rate jumps more dramatically after age 60.This natural loss of muscle with age is known as sarcopenia, and it can have severe consequences for older adults.'Strength training is particularly important as we get older because strengthening the muscles can decrease the risk of falls', Buckingham says. According to the CDC , falls are one of the most severe causes of injury and death among adults aged 65 and older.Strong muscles not only help you avoid falls, but they also help you do daily activities like climb stairs, get in and out of chairs, lift groceries and open doors. Being able to do these things by yourself is key for staying independent as you age.Weight-bearing exercises like strength training are also essential for improving bone strength, thereby reducing the risk of osteoporosis.'Weight-bearing exercise puts an up-and-down force on your spine, and that's what triggers the process of building bone', says Brendan Kirk, DPT, CSCS, a board-certified orthopaedic specialist at SportsMed Physical Therapy.Besides resistance training, other exercises to build bone density include jogging, yoga, climbing stairs and playing tennis, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).