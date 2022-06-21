What Muscles Do Diamond Push-Ups Work—And How Do You Do Them?

Diamond push-ups, a bodyweight exercise you can do almost anywhere, are an advanced variation of the traditional push-up, which emphasises different muscle groups by changing body positioning.

"The difference is in your hand positioning", explained Paul Longworth, ATC, CSCS. "In a diamond push-up, you touch your thumbs and index fingers together to make a diamond shape directly in front of the centre of your chest".

This difference may seem subtle, but it changes the weight distribution of the press. Diamond push-ups recruit smaller muscles, generally making the movement more difficult.

"They're an excellent tool for the exercise toolkit once you've mastered your standard push-up", said Geoffrey Blake, an ATG-certified coach in Kahului, Hawaii. "Mastering different variations of an exercise provides variety. Variety keeps things fresh on our strength and health journey".