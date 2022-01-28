Nike’s Best Cushioned Shoes For Running and Walking

Running shoes have a tough task ahead of them. You're going to put them through a lot, whether you run every day on the hard concrete or on a softer surface, such as a treadmill, three times a week. Buying the right running shoe means looking for features like:

Breathability

Ventilation

Durability

Cushioning

Weight

You don't want a cushioned running shoe that feels too heavy. You also don't want one that's so lightweight that it doesn't give you enough support. The balance lies in a shoe that's comfortable with enough midsole cushioning to endure those miles.



Some runners have more than one running shoe, and each one may have a different cushion level to match a particular type of workout. For example, some running shoes are better suited for long distances, and some are built specifically for trail runs. If you don't always run on the same surface or you vary your distance, you may want to do the same.



Make sure you also take into account your running form. You'll want to match your shoes to how your body handles impact and what your stride looks like. If your foot leans outwards when you run, you'll want extra cushioning, good arch support and a wide toe box. On the other hand, if your foot leans inwards when it strikes the ground, you may want cushioning support that's firmer in the midsole, plus a reinforced heel counter to provide enhanced stability and padding at the back of the shoe.