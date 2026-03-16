How to choose running shoes
Buying Guide
This running shoes buying guide explains how to choose the right running shoes based on fit, cushioning, surface and support—so you can run comfortably and confidently.
When it comes to choosing running shoes, fit and comfort matter more than how they look. A great pair of running shoes matches your running style, mileage and goals to support you mile after mile. The wrong shoes can lead to pain and injury.
With so many options, knowing where to start can feel overwhelming. This running shoes guide explains how to choose the right running shoes by breaking down fit, cushioning and terrain so you can make a confident purchase.
Quick takeaways
To choose the right running shoes, prioritise fit and comfort first. Then, match cushioning and support to your running surface, mileage and stride.
Anatomy of running shoes
Choosing the right running shoes starts with understanding shoe anatomy. Here's a breakdown of the many parts that make up a pair of running shoes.
- Upper: the top part of the shoe should be lightweight and breathable to balance airflow with the cushioning and support underneath.
- Toebox: the toe area should be roomy enough for your toes to flex and spread comfortably.
- Saddle: this portion of the upper, located under the laces, helps keep your feet in place.
- Heel drop (heel counter): the semi-rigid cup inside the rearfoot helps centre and support the heel. Look for this feature in supportive running shoes.
- Sockliner (insole): this often removable foam insert cushions and supports the bottoms of the feet.
- Ankle collar: this part of the upper holds the heels in place and sometimes also provides ankle support.
- Outsole: the bottom layer of the sole is durable and treaded for traction.
- Midsole: the foam layer between the outsole and upper helps cushion impact, provide comfort and guide the foot through its stride.
Features to consider
Understanding how to choose the right running shoes starts with these considerations.
Running Surface
According to the Nike Running product team, it's important to match your shoe to your running surface. For long-distance track, road or treadmill runs, try road-running shoes, which offer the durability and cushioning needed for hard surfaces. For off-road runs, opt for trail-running shoes, which provide extra traction and durability to help you navigate uneven terrain. Racing shoes are more specialised: they're lighter weight to help you achieve faster speeds. The trade-off is that they're less durable and shock-absorbing.
Heel and Forefoot Cushioning
Cushioning in running shoes provides comfort and minimises impact. Heel cushioning helps absorb the shock of heel strikes, while forefoot cushioning protects the ball of the foot during push-off. Your best bet is to look for shoes with responsive cushioning throughout for shock absorption and comfort, while delivering energy return for a more propulsive, bouncy stride.
Thankfully, every shoe in the Nike Running line offers cushioning in both the forefoot and heel. There are three major categories of cushioning: responsive, maximum and supportive.
Select trainers with the cushioning that matches your needs. The responsive style prioritises energy return, while the maximum style focuses on comfort and the supportive style promotes stability. If you overpronate or have foot issues (like osteoarthritis), consider supportive cushioning.
How Your Running Style Affects Shoe Choice
Your mileage, pace and goals should also influence your choice of running shoes.
Runners who log easy miles may prefer shoes with maximum cushioning that prioritises comfort and durability, while speed-focused runners often choose lighter shoes with responsive cushioning. If you run long distances or rack up high mileage during the week, look for supportive or maximum cushioning to absorb impact.
What Running Shoes Should You Buy?
Once you understand cushioning and surface needs, these Nike running-shoe categories can help narrow your options. Nike offers options across price points, so you can find shoes that combine advanced cushioning technologies with durable, high-quality materials at a range that fits your budget.
- Road running with responsive cushioning: Nike Pegasus Road-Running Shoes
- Road running with maximum cushioning: Nike Vomero Road-Running Shoes
- Road running with supportive cushioning: Nike Structure Road-Running Shoes
- Trail running for more rugged terrain: Nike Zegama Trail-Running Shoes
- Trail running for less rugged terrain: Nike Pegasus Trail-Running Shoes
How your shoes should fit
Finding the right pair of running shoes takes more than identifying the appropriate features—proper fit is equally important. Always try on running shoes before purchasing to ensure they feel comfortable from the first step.
When trying on shoes, pay attention to how much space you have in the toe box. Running shoes should fit true to size with approximately a thumb's width between your big toe and the end of the shoe, per guidance from Nike running experts. Size up if your toes feel cramped or press against the front of the shoe. If the toe box is so wide that your foot slides around, opt for a smaller size.
How To Test Running Shoes Before You Commit
Once you've narrowed your running shoe options, try on each pair to find the most comfortable. But don't simply put on the shoes—stand, walk and jog in them to gauge the fit under various conditions. You'll know you've found the right pair if the running shoes feel supportive immediately, without a break-in period.
If you need additional guidance, recruit a sales associate for help. They can watch you walk or run to confirm whether the shoes fit correctly.
FAQs
Which running shoe feature is most important for injury reduction?
Based on data collected from observing runners, scientists at the Nike Sports Research Lab discovered that comfort and cushioning are key. As for how much cushioning, that comes down to personal preference.
What are your tips for trying on running shoes?
- Shop in the afternoon or evening since feet tend to widen throughout the day, according to the National Institutes of Health. Shoes that fit well in the morning might feel too tight several hours later.
- Wear your running socks and bring your orthotics, making sure sneakers work well with both.
- Try on several pairs of shoes, giving each one a test run by jogging around the store.
- Finally, make sure the trainers you pick don't fit too snugly—too-tight shoes can lead to lost or black toenails.
How often should I replace running shoes?
A general guideline is every 300 to 500 miles. To keep track of when you purchase your shoes, jot down the date in your calendar.
Do beginners need different running shoes than experienced runners?
Beginners and experienced runners don't necessarily need different shoes. Rather than choosing a shoe based on your experience level, choose one based on the types of runs you'll be doing, as well as your mileage, pace and goals.
What's the difference between road-running shoes and trail shoes?
Road-running shoes feature smooth rubber outsoles designed for pavement and cushioned midsoles for better shock absorption. Meanwhile, trail-running shoes have sticky rubber outsoles or deep lugs for improved traction, stiffer midsoles for support and durable uppers to guard against debris.
Do heavier runners need different shoes than lighter runners?
Runners who weigh 200 pounds or more may prefer running shoes with maximum cushioning and durability to support higher impact forces. If you fall into this category, look for "heavier" shoes—those that weigh more than 300g.
Words by Lauren Bedosky