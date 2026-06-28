T-shirt Dri-FIT ADV Nike ACG pour homme

Not as pictured
lmathewj
The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.
Conçu pour l'extérieur, ce t-shirt est doté d'une technologie anti-transpirante pour un confort longue durée. Le tissu épais et la coupe ample offrent structure et résistance.
Nike ACG
Conçu pour l'extérieur, ce t-shirt est doté d'une technologie anti-transpirante pour un confort longue durée. Le tissu épais et la coupe ample offrent structure et résistance.
Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.
Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.
3 étoiles
Not as pictured
lmathewj
The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.
Not as pictured!!!
PeterL264829728
Decent t shirt but the writing is in black not as in the picture! Bit gutted but still a nice t shirt
Acg shirts are the best
Darrelli
Love the fit of this shirt especially how it sits on the shoulders as it feels fitted without feeling tight
Nike ACG