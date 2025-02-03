Nike Air Zoom types for lightweight speed
Each Nike Air Zoom type is designed to look and feel fast. Smash your goals in Zoom trainers that combine high-performance foam in the midsole with Zoom Air units to deliver even more speed. Just choose your Zoom type and get relentless cushioning for dependable comfort on the court, track or gym floor.
Nike Zoom type trainers use flat, thin Air units to deliver responsiveness for quick movements and direction changes. Plus, you get springiness and explosive energy right off the mark. Air Zoom types with cushioning in the forefoot provide bounce for high-intensity moves. And you can go for Zoom trainers with a flexible break in the outsole to let your foot bend easily during burpees and lunges.
Whether you're chasing the next mile, shooting hoops or tearing up the field, there's an Air Zoom type to give you propulsion from start to finish. Ridiculously lightweight Nike Zoom trainers provide a smooth transition to make you feel like nothing's holding you back. So, let your feet take the glory with bright, fresh colourways or go classic in black or white.