Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
Nike Pegasus 41 Blueprint
Nike Pegasus 41 Blueprint
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium
Men's Shoes
€169.99
Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2
Sustainable Materials
Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero Roam
Nike Zoom Vomero Roam
Women's Winterized Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero Roam
Nike Zoom Vomero Roam
Men's Winterized Shoes
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Sustainable Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
MG High-Top Football Boot
Nike G.T. Jump 2 Electric
Nike G.T. Jump 2 Electric
Men's Basketball Shoes
€229.99
Nike Structure 25
Sustainable Materials
Nike Structure 25
Men's Road Running Shoes
€129.99
Nike Zoom Bella 6
Nike Zoom Bella 6
Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Sustainable Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Younger/Older Kids' MG Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Sustainable Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
AG-Pro Low-Top Football Boot
€159.99
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11
Men's Clay Tennis Shoes
€189.99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Younger/Older Kids' AG Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Versair
Sustainable Materials
Nike Versair
Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Sustainable Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
FG Low-Top Football Boot
KD17
KD17
Basketball Shoes
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11
Men's Clay Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Younger/Older Kids' TF Low-Top Football Shoes
Giannis Freak 5
Giannis Freak 5
Basketball Shoes

Nike Air Zoom types for lightweight speed

Each Nike Air Zoom type is designed to look and feel fast. Smash your goals in Zoom trainers that combine high-performance foam in the midsole with Zoom Air units to deliver even more speed. Just choose your Zoom type and get relentless cushioning for dependable comfort on the court, track or gym floor.

Nike Zoom type trainers use flat, thin Air units to deliver responsiveness for quick movements and direction changes. Plus, you get springiness and explosive energy right off the mark. Air Zoom types with cushioning in the forefoot provide bounce for high-intensity moves. And you can go for Zoom trainers with a flexible break in the outsole to let your foot bend easily during burpees and lunges.

Whether you're chasing the next mile, shooting hoops or tearing up the field, there's an Air Zoom type to give you propulsion from start to finish. Ridiculously lightweight Nike Zoom trainers provide a smooth transition to make you feel like nothing's holding you back. So, let your feet take the glory with bright, fresh colourways or go classic in black or white.