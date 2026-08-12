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Women's White Shorts

(24)
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 79,99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
€ 79,99
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
€ 69,99
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
€ 44,99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Mid-Rise Tailored Shorts
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Tailored Shorts
€ 69,99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 74,99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Shorts
€ 49,99
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
€ 74,99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 74,99
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Naomi Osaka
Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 79,99
Como Stadium Home
Como Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
Como Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
€ 49,99
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
€ 34,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
€ 49,99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 69,99
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
€ 64,99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 74,99
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Woven Shorts
30% off

Women's white shorts: power your performance

Our women's white shorts combine a crisp, practical colourway with pro-quality fabrics that work as hard as you do. Whether you're dedicated to running, lifting or racket sports—the right apparel will set you free to excel.

The Nike journey began with running, so it's no surprise that our ladies' white shorts are built for pounding out the miles. Loose, lightweight pairs made with carefully placed side splits offer maximum breathability. Or, you can opt for body-hugging styles, like our women's white shorts in slim-line fits. These lightly compressive pieces come with plenty of stretch for ultimate freedom of movement. But you'll also get that clean, crisp silhouette. Slip your phone or keys into the built-in pockets, and you're ready to tackle your next challenge.

If you're a football fan, our white shorts for women will ensure you stay match-ready. Neat, practical shapes combine good coverage with easy flexibility, while inset mesh stripes give extra airflow to help you stay cool and fresh. And with Nike Dri-FIT technology that wicks away moisture so it can evaporate fast, you get to stay cool and focused for longer. Raising a future footie star? Treat her to shorts made from the same pro-quality fabrics we use to craft our adults' range.

Getting ready to hit the gym? Our Nike Flex fabric ensures your new shorts keep up with you—even during your toughest sessions. Meanwhile, deep elastic waistbands keep everything secure. If you like a little more coverage, choose dual-layer women's white shorts that combine a supportive inner layer with a loosely fitted outer.