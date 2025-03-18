Whether you're hitting the gym, tearing up the track or tackling the trail—you need sports apparel that sets you free to focus. Our women's tank tops and sleeveless shirts give you lightweight coverage combined with neat, clutter-free silhouettes that allow a full range of movement. And thanks to added stretch, your new top moves and stretches with you as you test your limits.
Training hard and working up a sweat? To keep your cool, choose our women's tank tops with unique Dri-FIT technology. We use hardworking technical fibres that wick away moisture from your skin, where it can evaporate fast—so you stay comfortable and focused. Cropped vests are also an ideal choice when the temperature rises.
The right fit can make all the difference to your workout, so our sleeveless tops for women come in a range of cuts. Form-fitting compression styles deliver a streamlined silhouette and extra support. For a body-hugging shape with a little more freedom, opt for women's vest tops in a slim fit. Or go for our roomy standard-fit women's sleeveless shirts for an easy outline.