Women's joggers & sweatpants: the comfort you need
No matter where your training takes you, our women's joggers have got you covered. Choose our lightweight options for tough sessions or cosy styles for the colder months. With fits ranging from slim to loose, you'll find the right ones for you. And no matter which joggers you go for, they'll feel as good as they look.
Experience cosy comfort
Cold weather workouts require women's joggers that will keep you warm and focused. Sweatpants with Nike Therma fabric trap body heat, so you stay cosy when the mercury drops. Choose women's fleece joggers for a super soft feel against your skin. Plus, joggers with dense, brushed-back fleece keep the cold air out, so you can get the job done. Meanwhile, our innovative Tech Fleece is smooth on both sides and offers intense warmth without any bulk.
Cool, dry and focused
Staying cool and dry is key to smashing your goals. Choose women's sports joggers with Dri-FIT technology to stay comfortable when the temperature rises. This sweat-wicking textile draws moisture away from the skin where it can evaporate quickly, leaving you feeling fresh. For a comfortable, casual look, opt for joggers in our lightweight French terry material.
Get your perfect fit in joggers for women
For total confidence, finding your ideal fit is essential. Our women's joggers come in loose, standard and slim fits, so you'll get exactly what you need. Elastic waistbands feel snug against the skin and drawcords allow for easy adjustments and total security. Whether you're pounding the pavement, flowing through yoga poses, or hanging out with friends, our women's joggers will keep looking as good as you feel. Plus, with soft and stretchy ribbed cuffs, you know your sweatpants will stay in place.
Secure storage for your essentials
The ability to stash your stuff when you're on the go is a game-changer – that's where our sports joggers for women come in. Easy-access side pockets let you store your essentials, like keys and cards. Plus, they're perfect for keeping your hands warm when you're waiting for a game to start.
Made to move, just like you
Our joggers for women are made to move with your body, no matter what you get up to. Sweatpants with high-stretch yarns allow for a range of movement – giving you the right amount of elasticity, exactly where you need it. That unrestricted feeling means you can stretch deeper and bend further with nothing holding you back. Choose sports joggers for women with flared legs if you want to give your ankles more freedom, or change up your look.
Upgrade your style in women's joggers from Nike
Our joggers aren't just made for sports. With heritage design elements and detailing, they offer everyday wearability too. Experiment with block colours, patterns or our styles with that unmistakable Nike Swoosh. Or choose sweatpants with dart stitching on the front and back that flatters your contours. And when you want to show off your kicks, pick women's sports joggers with a tapered leg and high cuffs.