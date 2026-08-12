    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment
    3. /
  3. Bags & Backpacks
    4. /
  4. Duffel

Women's Duffel Bags

Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
€ 39,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
€ 34,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
€ 44,99
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
NikeSKIMS
Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
€ 159,99
Nike One
Nike One Duffel Bag (35L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Duffel Bag (35L)
€ 99,99
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
€ 64,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
€ 42,99
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
€ 69,99
Jordan
Jordan Collectors Duffel (44L)
Jordan
Collectors Duffel (44L)
€ 159,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
€ 47,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M Paris Saint-Germain Nike Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain Nike Academy Duffel M
€ 49,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
€ 42,99
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
€ 47,99
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
€ 49,99
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Nike Academy Team
Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
€ 42,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
€ 49,99
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
€ 49,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
€ 42,99
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Football Hard-Case Duffel Bag (Medium, 37L)
Nike Academy Team
Football Hard-Case Duffel Bag (Medium, 37L)
€ 49,99
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (68.8L)
Jordan
Duffel (68.8L)
€ 54,99
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Nike Academy Team
Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
€ 47,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
€ 37,99
Jordan
Jordan Collectors Gym Duffel (45L)
Jordan
Collectors Gym Duffel (45L)
€ 149,99
Nike
Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L)
Bestseller
Nike
Training Duffel Bag (24L)
€ 39,99