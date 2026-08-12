White Shoes & Trainers

Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
€ 84,99
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
€ 89,99
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Younger Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 69,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's shoes
€ 189,99
Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Men's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Run Defy
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 59,99
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Men's Shoe
€ 149,99
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
€ 99,99
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoe
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoe
€ 119,99
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 179,99
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Men's shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Men's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Flex Runner 4
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 42,99
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 74,99
Air Max 90 LTR
Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes
Air Max 90 LTR
Men's Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99

White shoes: incredible tech, unbelievable feel

Find your ideal fit for every sport in our white trainers collection. Lace up in our game-changing futuristic designs or choose chunky white trainers with an exaggerated midsole for a retro look. Our white sneakers deliver comfort for sports and the street – from high tops that hug the ankle to low tops that enhance mobility.

Stay cushioned in white trainers with Air Max tech
In 1987, the Air Max 1 first hit the pavement. With its visible cushioning and ridiculously comfy design, it was revolutionary. These lightweight trainers soon became iconic for athletes and sneaker collectors, thanks to their cloud-like qualities. And you'll feel like a pro, too, when you experience the unbelievable lightness of our Air technology. We also keep things fresh by re-styling our classic silhouettes – choose shoes with visible Air units for a glimpse of the innovative tech that's inside.

Feel the bounce of Nike React
White sneakers with Nike React foam deliver a ridiculously responsive ride. They're lightweight and durable enough to deliver bounce without the bulk. Plus, you'll get a super-soft feel every time you land. More foam means better energy return, too – ideal for charged push-offs and a smooth transition from toe to heel.

The security to play at your best
When you train hard, you want shoes you can rely on. That's why white Nike shoes with high-tenacity Flyknit fabric provide a contoured fit to hug your feet and keep them secure. This breathable material also allows better air circulation, so that you won't get held back by sweat. Plus, all-white shoes with Nike Flymesh material have ventilation in high-heat spots to keep your feet cool and your head in the game.

White Nike trainers for comfort with each mile
Nike white shoes for running will help you reach the finish line in comfort. Rubber outsoles with runner-informed designs improve traction and deliver grip where it's needed. Plus, white trainers with spaces in the tread let your foot bend and flex naturally as you take each step. And our full-length carbon fibre plates create the smoothest ride by optimising energy return. The more comfortable you feel on your run, the further you'll go.

Shoes designed for your sport
Whatever your sport, you need shoes that deliver every time you slip them on. Our white shoes for basketball perform consistently to get you ahead of the competition. You can rely on them to keep your feet locked in during quick changes of direction. And if soccer's your thing, Nike white football boots help you play your fastest with optimal traction and explosive acceleration. Fan of racket sports? You'll appreciate the lightweight feel and foot-hugging contours of our tennis shoes. They're designed to make lateral movements easy, while the grippy, durable outsoles offer stability while you play.