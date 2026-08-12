Women's White Trainers & Shoes

(220)
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
€ 84,99
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Nike V5 RNR Suede Women's Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Women's Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
€ 159,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Downshifter 14
Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road Running Shoe
Nike Downshifter 14
Women's Road Running Shoe
€ 69,99
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Court Vision Alta
Nike Court Vision Alta Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Alta
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
€ 129,99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
€ 189,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'Two 'White Label LX' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 169,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Vapor Lite 3
Nike Vapor Lite 3 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Lite 3
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
€ 84,99
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike First Sight Mirage
Nike First Sight Mirage Women's Shoes
Nike First Sight Mirage
Women's Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
€ 199,99
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
€ 29,99
Nike Tempo G
Nike Tempo G Golf Shoes
Nike Tempo G
Golf Shoes
€ 129,99
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
€ 139,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Quest 7
Nike Quest 7 Women's Road Running Shoes
Just In
Nike Quest 7
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise' Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise'
Women's Shoes
€ 209,99
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
€ 169,99
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
€ 109,99
Nike Victory Pro 4
Nike Victory Pro 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Pro 4
Golf Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Women's Shoes
€ 199,99
Nike Roshe G
Nike Roshe G Golf Shoes
Nike Roshe G
Golf Shoes
€ 109,99
NikeCourt Lite 4
NikeCourt Lite 4 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
NikeCourt Lite 4
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
€ 74,99
Nike Victory Tour 4
Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Tour 4
Golf Shoes
€ 209,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Women's Slides
Nike Victori One
Women's Slides
€ 37,99
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Nike SB Heritage Vulc Skate Shoes
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Skate Shoes
€ 69,99
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT
Skate Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
€ 69,99
Air Jordan 1 Low G Spiked
Air Jordan 1 Low G Spiked Golf Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low G Spiked
Golf Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoes
Nike SB Force 58
Skate Shoes
€ 74,99
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 149,99
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
€ 249,99
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3 Golf Shoes
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Golf Shoes
€ 179,99
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
€ 109,99
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail-Running Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
€ 59,99
Nike Pegasus 1 G
Nike Pegasus 1 G Golf Shoes
Nike Pegasus 1 G
Golf Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez Leather
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
Basketball Shoes
€ 229,99
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas Skate Shoe
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas
Skate Shoe
€ 69,99
Nike Air Max 90 G
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 G
Golf Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 159,99
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Women's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Women's Shoes
€ 99,99
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'White and Orange Peel'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'White and Orange Peel' Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'White and Orange Peel'
Women's Shoes
€ 209,99
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 109,99
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Nike SB Force 58 Premium Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Skate Shoe
€ 79,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
€ 99,99

Women's white shoes & trainers: fresh and flexible

Level up your performance in white trainers for women that combine comfort and support. Springy cushioning and foam midsoles feel ultra-plush. Meanwhile, grippy traction helps you stay in control. Staying cool under pressure has never been easier—breathable fabrics keep you comfortable while you're on the move. Plus, with a range of silhouettes, you'll find the perfect pair for you—from bold and chunky to sleek and streamlined. What do they all have in common? High-performance support that's designed to keep you moving, even when things get tough.


Power every movement


Stay light on your feet, even when you're racking up the miles. Discover white trainers for women with Nike Air cushioning that creates a quick-off-the-ground sensation. It's designed to put a spring in your step as you work through your training session. It's also ultra-responsive, delivering powerful energy return to keep you moving. Want comfort you can rely on? We've got you covered. Look out for cushioned insoles that create a cloud-like feeling underfoot. Meanwhile, foam midsoles deliver a flexible-yet-supportive sensation that powers your performance.


Keep your cool


Whether you're working hard in the gym or pounding the footpaths, we'll help you stay cool and focused. We've got women's white shoes with strategically placed mesh in the areas you need it most. Designed to allow air to circulate, these panels give you maximum breathability so you can focus on giving your best. For an extra boost, look out for perforations on the toe that create a flexible feel while allowing extra airflow.


Stay in control


When you're giving your all, you need shoes you can rely on. White shoes for women with moulded overlays throughout the midfoot give you support with a snug fit. Plus, look out for designs with TPU plates in the heel—they deliver lateral stability, so you can make every stride with full conviction. You'll also get the grip you deserve, thanks to rubber outsoles that provide durable traction. Stay locked in until your last rep with trainers featuring plastic caging on the side that creates a supportive feel.


Styles that suit you


Find women's white trainers that match your style. Choose from designs with a mix of real and synthetic leather that combine a layered look with top durability. Stitched overlays create a sleek and streamlined appearance. Looking for a pair with a touch of luxury? Plush suede accents instantly elevate your white trainers. Pick a low-profile design with a laidback style, or opt for a high top pair that channel courtside-inspired cool. From golfing to tennis, we've also got shoes designed to help you excel in your favourite sports.


Stepping up our challenge


Ready to go the extra mile? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose white shoes for women featuring the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're stepping up to the challenge.