Skirts for summer: move with confidence
Stay cool and comfortable in our summer dresses. Crafted with soft, stretchy materials, they're designed to move with you. Breathable fabrics help you stay focused on your next challenge. Meanwhile, styles with integrated support ensure you stay secure enough to push your limits. Browse a range of silhouettes and lengths to find your perfect fit.
Handle the heat
When the temperature rises, we know you want to stay cool. That's why our summer skirts are made from lightweight fabrics that won't weigh you down. Think stretchy knits and woven materials that feel smooth against your skin. Spending long days in the sun? Look out for our skirts for summer that offer UVA and UVB protection from the sun in the areas covered by the garment. No matter what style you choose, you can expect reliable breathability that helps you stay comfortable.
High-performance style
At Nike, we know feeling confident in your workout gear is super important. In our collection of dresses for summer, you'll find styles with built-in shorts. These give you the reassurance of extra coverage, so you can keep your mind on your performance. Meanwhile, mesh lining in our pockets helps to stop them from bunching, giving you a sleek and smooth shape every time. Training in all weather? Nike summer dresses made from lightweight, textured nylon offer you a layer of protection from the rain.
Customise your feel
Get a fit that feels like it's made just for you. Adjustable bungees at the waist let you tailor your Nike summer skirts and dresses to suit your preferences. Pull them tight for a slim-fitting look or leave them loose and relaxed for a laid-back option. Plus, press-stud closures let you switch up your style whenever you feel like it. Open them up for a breezy feel or keep them closed for extra coverage.
Work out in comfort
We believe every athlete deserves to feel their best. That's why you'll find a variety of silhouettes and cuts in our collection of summer dresses. Think mid-rise skirts that flex with you, and mini dresses that give you total freedom to move. No matter which style you go for, you can expect to see the iconic Nike Swoosh—a mark of premium quality.
Looking to the future
To care for the planet, we all need to play our part. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose skirts for summer with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. We're not at our goal yet, but we're on our way.