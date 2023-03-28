Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Running
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Jackets

      Running Jackets & Gilets

      GiletsWindbreakersRain Jackets
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Running
      Best For 
      (0)
      Cold Weather
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division Women's Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division
      Women's Jacket
      €159.99
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel Men's Down-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel
      Men's Down-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      €109.99
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      Nike Miler
      Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Miler
      Men's Repel Running Jacket
      €79.99
      Nike Repel Miler
      Nike Repel Miler Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Repel Miler
      Men's Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Men's Flash Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Men's Flash Running Jacket
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Jacket
      €89.99
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Men's Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Men's Running Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel Men's Down-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel
      Men's Down-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      €104.99
      Nike Run Division Miler
      Nike Run Division Miler Men's Flash Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Run Division Miler
      Men's Flash Running Jacket
      €99.99
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Women's Running Jacket
      €149.99
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler
      Men's Running Jacket
      €89.99
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™ Men's Trail Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Men's Trail Running Jacket
      €199.99
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      €89.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Repel
      Nike Repel Women's Trail-Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Repel
      Women's Trail-Running Jacket
      €109.99
      Nike Repel Windrunner
      Nike Repel Windrunner Men's Camo Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Repel Windrunner
      Men's Camo Running Jacket
      €119.99
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      €94.99

      Running jackets: protection from the elements

      Created with technical fabrics and runner-informed designs, Nike running jackets will keep you going in all kinds of weather. From the city to the trail, our running jackets merge style and innovation to keep you moving forward. Go for a jacket with the iconic chevron pattern of the Windrunner or upgrade your kit with fresh prints and colours. And look out for styles made with sustainable materials, so you can wear them with pride.

      Resist the rain

      When rain threatens your run, only a running jacket that resists the weather can keep your mind on the finish line. Jackets with Nike Shield fabric repel wind and water so nothing will stop you from getting outside. Choose jackets with hoods for full protection – the drawcords allow you to adjust your coverage. Meanwhile, trail running jackets with breathable mittens keep you warm and dry by extending the sleeves over your hands. And you can easily pack them away when you don't need them.

      Let air in and out

      Keeping cool is essential to running at your best. That's why we use insights from the Advanced Running Concepts team (ARC) to build our Run Division collection. Discover ventilated packable gear for your training and beyond. Choose an ultra-lightweight running jacket with back vents to let cool air in and increase airflow when your exercise heats up. Overlapping vents on the hood create breathability without letting water in, so you'll stay comfy no matter the weather. And jackets with Nike Dri-FIT technology move sweat away from the skin where it can evaporate fast – so, you'll stay dry while you're chasing down those miles.

      Keep essentials close

      Nike running gilets and jackets with pockets let you stash your stuff when you're on the go. Zipped pockets keep your gear secure and drop-in pockets keep your essentials within reaching distance. Go for a jacket with zipped arm pockets to store a key or card safely – that way, you can stay focused on putting one foot in front of the other. Save space when you need to cut down on layers with designs that can be packed into their own pockets. Plus, look out for Nike running gilets that have plenty of pockets to hold everything you need. You can easily store your stuff, from water and snacks to extra layers.

      A fit that's designed for runners

      To concentrate on your form with no distractions, you need a running jacket that works with you to deliver the ultimate fit. The sleeve seam placements of our jackets let you move your arms easily with every stride, so you can keep up the momentum. Elastic at the cuffs and hem deliver an adjustable fit that feels just right and keeps the jacket in place through your miles. Choose a reflective running jacket to maximise your visibility when you step out in the dark. Plus, Nike reflective jackets with design elements on the sleeves and chest make sure you're seen on low-light runs in the country or the city.