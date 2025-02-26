PSG third kit 2023/24: enhance your game
Get match-ready in the new Paris Saint-Germain third kit from Nike. From shirts to shorts, our PSG third kit features the unmistakable club crest: the distinctive shape of the Eiffel Tower is a French icon, while the royal fleur-de-lis emblem is a reference to the birthplace of King Louis XIV. On the PSG third kit, you'll find the crest alongside the Swoosh.
Whether you're supporting Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes or getting ready for your own match day, each piece in our PSG third kit is crafted with comfort in mind. Nike Dri-FIT technology is the staple of PSG third shirts—the innovative fabric is designed to move sweat away from your skin so it can evaporate quickly. Slim fits offer a tailored look, while relaxed shapes allow room for easy movement as you're jogging across the field.
Enhance your game with the full Paris Saint-Germain third kit. Like the PSG third shirts, our shorts are crafted from sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool, so you can play at your best in all seasons. Lightweight polyester gives a layer of extra breathability to help you regulate your temperature and stay focused on the match. As part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative, we use sustainable materials to make many pieces in our Paris Saint-Germain third kit. Look out for shirts and shorts made with recycled polyester—it's better for the planet and better for the pitch.
For a finishing touch, explore more styles from the PSG third kit. In colder seasons, a Paris Saint-Germain hoodie keeps you snug at the stadium, while over-the-calf socks pair perfectly with your favourite Swoosh-stamped football boots. Game on.
Release date: 19/09/2023
Colour: Black, anthracite & stone