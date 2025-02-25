Paris Saint-Germain Kit & Shirts 24/25

Paris Saint-GermainLiverpool F.C.F.C. BarcelonaChelsea F.C.Inter MilanTottenhamAtlético Madrid
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Club Football Teams 
(1)
Kit Type 
(0)
Home
Away
Third
Colour 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Jordan
Fit 
(0)
Fleece 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Insulation Type 
(0)
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€99.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€109.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€49.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Long-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Long-Sleeve Shirt
€154.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth
Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€109.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€84.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€39.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Goalkeeper Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Goalkeeper Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Goalkeeper Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€84.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Long-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Long-Sleeve Shirt
€134.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth Younger Kids' Jordan Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth
Younger Kids' Jordan Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth Baby/Toddler Jordan Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth
Baby/Toddler Jordan Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€64.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Match Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Match Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Drill Top
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Drill Top
€129.99

Discover the 2024/25 Paris Saint-Germain football kit

Browse the new PSG kits, along with the club’s training wear at Nike. Whether you’re cheering the team from the stands at Parc des Princes or with your mates on the sofa, support PSG in shirts or full kits. You'll find a range of gear for men, women and kids in the new kit, so fans of all ages can don their team’s colours.

Choose your favourites in the Paris Saint-Germain kit

With the new PSG strips, you can show your pride—at any time, anywhere. If you're going to the stadium on matchday or want to represent Les Parisiens in your own footie game, pick your favourites from the complete range of shirts, jackets and hoodies. Choose authentic PSG shirts with Dri-FIT technology to keep you as comfortable as the pros. We have bags, balls and more to kit you out for your own matches too.

Stand out in PSG shirts, tops and T-shirts

Nike is proud to bring you the new Paris Saint-Germain kits for this season, as well as a selection of tops, T-shirts and tracksuits. Opt for T-shirts with eye-catching details and the signature PSG crest to support the team. PSG tops made from soft, lightweight materials provide comfort so you can move freely. We also have slim-fit styles with authentic detailing to ensure you look as great as you feel. And when you choose an authentic PSG shirt with breathable fabric, you'll stay as cool as the pros while supporting your team.

Explore sustainable PSG kit

As part of Nike’s Move to Zero initiative, we're recycling plastic bottles into hardworking fabrics that remove rubbish from the environment. Our ultimate goal? A zero-carbon and zero-waste future for our business. Keep your eye out for PSG kits made from sustainable materials and support Paris Saint-Germain in designs that are kinder to our planet.

Stay warm in PSG football kits

Get match-ready in the new Paris Saint-Germain shirts at Nike. Our kits are designed to withstand the elements, so you can stay warm in the stands during those cold European nights. When it comes to PSG football kits for kids, we've got you covered. Our smaller sizes are made with the same innovative materials as our adult strips, so they can stay warm and comfortable. They can even show their support in authentic kits and training wear, whether they're in the Kop of Boulogne on matchday or playing a game with their mates.