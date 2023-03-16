Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Back to School Clothing & Sportswear

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tight-Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Tight-Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Joggers
      €99.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      €27.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €84.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Woven Shorts
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Woven Shorts
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      €34.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Long Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Long Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Gift Card null
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      €29.99
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Jordan Air Wordmark
      Jordan Air Wordmark Men's T-Shirt
      Jordan Air Wordmark
      Men's T-Shirt
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's T-Shirt
      €24.99
      Jordan Essential
      Jordan Essential Men's Statement Parka
      Jordan Essential
      Men's Statement Parka
      €299.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      €44.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's Top
      €44.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Women's Racing Vest
      Member Access
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Women's Racing Vest
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT Women's Woven Parka Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Women's Woven Parka Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      €79.99
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      €69.99
      Nike Alate Coverage
      Nike Alate Coverage Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Coverage
      Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      €49.99

      School clothes and sportswear: inspire their love of sport


      Go for gold this term with our hardworking collection of school PE kits. White t-shirts made with Dri-Fit technology stay fresh and comfortable during tough sessions, while PE shorts with breathable, durable fabric will see them through the match in style. And for outdoor sports, choose lightweight tracksuits to keep them cool, even when the game heats up.


      Back to school sportswear from Nike delivers comfort and style, long after the school bell rings. Track athletes will love our tanks and leggings with added stretch, so clothes feel close and secure. Junior sports bras give girls the confidence to train hard and reach their potential. And when the temperature drops, brushed-back fabrics and hooded tops will keep them warm out on the field.


      Every athlete has to play by the rules. That's why we've got simple styles in school uniform-friendly shades of black, white and navy. Black-on-black badging gives young stars the logo they love while sticking to the dress code.