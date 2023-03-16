Baby boy shoes: the first step in their sporting journey
Since we opened up shop in the 1960s, we've been proud to support athletes at every stage. With our Nike baby boy trainers, you can set them on the right path from the start. From their earliest steps to their first time holding a racket or kicking a ball, our baby boy shoes give little athletes-to-be the confidence they need.
To make our infant boys' shoes, we've taken our iconic designs and adapted them for growing feet. Grooves in the sole give extra flexibility, so budding runners, strikers or court stars can build their balance. As their confidence grows, you'll find the same high-spec protection for their joints that we use in our adult footwear. Look out for styles with Max Air units that ensure deep cushioning, and padding around the ankle for outstanding comfort.
Active youngsters can be tough on their shoes. We make our boys' toddler shoes from durable materials, so they look their best for longer. You'll also find flexible laces and rip-tape fastenings that make it easy to slip shoes on and off, so little ones can spend more time doing what matters—enjoying the freedom to move.