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Nike Classic Men's Dri-FIT 20.3cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts - Parachute Beige/Black/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike Classic

Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts

€ 49,99
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Hit your defender with a dribble combo they can't see coming in these classic 20.3cm shorts. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable stringing together moves or sprinting the floor for a bucket.


  • Colour Shown: Parachute Beige/Black/Black
  • Style: IF2585-297

Nike Classic

€ 49,99

Hit your defender with a dribble combo they can't see coming in these classic 20.3cm shorts. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable stringing together moves or sprinting the floor for a bucket.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Parachute Beige/Black/Black
  • Style: IF2585-297

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Good quality

    MarlonA401140809

    Nice fit cool shorts, Will recommend to friends.

  • Bel imprimé et bon short

    davidd302913355

    L'imprimé dans une vacation camouflage est très beau et le fitting du short correspond bien à la taille.

Nike Classic Men's Dri-FIT 20.3cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts

Nike Classic

€ 49,99

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