Nike Air Huarache By You
Custom Men's Shoes
Have you hugged your foot today? Don't stop there. Bring your feel-good vibes to the world with a customisable twist on the ridiculously comfortable icon. Choose soft, supple suede for a throwback vibe, or give it a timeless finish with crisp leather. Select from an array of varsity-inspired colours for a classic look. Then, top it off with a piece of your story on the tongue patch. Whatever you choose, it's gonna feel good and look great. Your personalised Air Huarache—it's bragging rights for your feet.We recommend sizing up one half-size from your usual size for the best fit.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: FD9781-900
Nike Air Huarache By You
Have you hugged your foot today? Don't stop there. Bring your feel-good vibes to the world with a customisable twist on the ridiculously comfortable icon. Choose soft, supple suede for a throwback vibe, or give it a timeless finish with crisp leather. Select from an array of varsity-inspired colours for a classic look. Then, top it off with a piece of your story on the tongue patch. Whatever you choose, it's gonna feel good and look great. Your personalised Air Huarache—it's bragging rights for your feet.We recommend sizing up one half-size from your usual size for the best fit.
What's Your Topper?
Select between premium suede or leather to top off the stretchy, "hug your foot" fabric on the upper.
Varsity Colour-Up
What's your school? Got a fave team or wardrobe hue? Pick from an array of varsity-inspired colours and help brighten the world.
Make it Personal
Tell a piece of your story with a personalised message—choose up to 5 characters (numbers 0–9, letters A–Z and some symbols) to have embroidered on the tongue patch. Or, keep the classic look of the original Huarache emblem.
More Benefits
- Inspired by water-skiing, the upper's stretchy fabric hugs your foot for an incredible feel.
- Originally designed for performance running, Nike Air cushioning delivers lasting comfort.
- Caged heel adds support and pairs with elongated tongue to keep the early '90s look you love.
- Cushioned inner sleeve stretches to your foot for an oh-so-personalised fit.
Nike By You Details
- Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.
- Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get personal with a customisable inscription on your shoes. Plus, your name is on the box.
- With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: FD9781-900
Huarache Origins
The Nike Air Huarache released in 1991. Footwear designer Tinker Hatfield wanted to combine the fit of neoprene water-ski boots with the functionality of South American sandals. The instant hit found its way to basketball courts and then the streets, where it earned its status as an icon.
Size & Fit
- Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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More Info
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.