Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Force 1 Pixel

      Women's Shoes

      €95.97
      €119.99
      20% off

      The Nike Air Force 1 Pixel makes a strong statement.It reimagines the iconic AF-1 with modern touches like the pixelated sole and midsole, the Nike logos, and premium velvet touch to the tongue and Swoosh design.Plus, the metallic dubrae on the laces brings some shine to your look.It's bold, just like you are.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Bone/Regal Pink/Photon Dust
      • Style: DQ0827-100

      Reviews (6)

      4.5 Stars

      • Valt klein

        Manond - 06 Apr 2022

        Heb altijd maat 38,5 maar deze waren echt veel te klein. Helaas is maat 39 al weer uitverkocht...

      • Weer een topper gekocht; Air force 1 Pixel

        A N. - 04 Feb 2022

        Fijne schoen, heel comfortabel en stijlvol. Ruilen voor een andere maat (valt wat groter uit) verliep soepel, zeer goede service en heel snelle bezorging.

      • A N. - 30 Jan 2022

        Super paire comme sur la photo : prendre sa taille