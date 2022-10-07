Buying Guides for Yoga

Buying guides for the latest yoga gear and accessories to help you find your flow.

5 Styles of Nike Men’s Trousers Comfy Enough for Sleep

Buying Guide

5 Styles of Nike Trousers for Men Comfy Enough for Sleep

From yoga trousers to fleece joggers, these cosy Nike loungewear bottoms double as sleep trousers.

The Best Nike Yoga Trousers for Women

Buying Guide

The 7 Best Nike Yoga Trousers to Shop Now

Check out the best Nike yoga trousers designed for comfort and free movement.

Everything You Need to Know About the Best Yoga Mat From Nike

Buying Guide

Everything You Need to Know About the Best Nike Yoga Mat

Roll out this lightweight, non-slip mat for your yoga practice or at-home workout.

8 Nike Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

Buying Guide

8 Nike Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

Find a thoughtful gift for Mum that encourages her to indulge in everyday pleasures, from working out to lounging to showing off her style.

How to Measure Your Nike Sports Bra Size

Buying Guide

How to Find the Right Nike Sports Bra Size for You

A Nike sports bra technical designer weighs in on how to measure your sports bra size and select a style for the best fit and feel.

Must-Have Yoga Equipment for Beginners

Buying Guide

10 Essentials for Starting a Yoga Practice

Before you step into the yoga studio, you'll need some basic equipment and you may want some optional accessories too. Here's what to buy.

What Is Moisture Wicking and How Does It Work?

Buying Guide

What Is Moisture Wicking and How Does It Work?

Do you sweat like crazy during workouts and long to stay dry? Learn how moisture-wicking fabrics can keep you cool and dry no matter how much you sweat.

Maternity Yoga Clothes: What to Wear When Pregnant

Buying Guide

How to Find Comfy Maternity Yoga Clothes

Finding the right yoga clothes for pregnancy is about finding maternity gear that is supportive but comfortable.

How to Buy the Right Yoga Clothes

Buying Guide

How to Buy the Right Yoga Clothes

The best yoga clothes will align with the type of yoga class you take, your fashion preferences and your lifestyle.

Choosing Clothing for Hot Yoga: Tips to Stay Cool and Comfortable

Buying Guide

Choosing Clothing for Hot Yoga: Tips to Stay Cool and Comfortable

Getting into the flow of your hot yoga class is easier when you're not worried about having the proper clothing and gear.

What Should Men Wear for Yoga?

Buying Guide

What Should Men Wear for Yoga?

Use this guidance on men's yoga apparel to stand tall (and comfortably) when you're striking a tree pose.