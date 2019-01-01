A love affair with performance air, continued. The LeBron 17 combines first-of-its-kind Max Air in the heel with two Zoom Air pods in the forefoot for comfort and responsiveness. The LeBron 17 also features an innovative, incredibly lightweight knitposite upper for ultimate movement and flexibility.
Creating the LeBron 17
For the LeBron 17, LeBron James challenged Nike designer Jason Petrie and his team to build a product that "creates force without fear." This directive led Petrie to design a shoe that uses Air to protect LeBron while also delivering next level quickness.
Force Meets Function
The largest heel Max Air unit featured in a basketball shoe provides unprecedented cushioning without sacrificing stability or comfort.
Seize the Moment(um)
Two 15mm, maximum volume, Zoom Air pods in the forefoot deliver next level responsiveness, enabling explosive drives and lightning quickness off the dribble.
Pliable Protection
Merging the adaptive fit of Flyknit with the protective-feel of Foamposite, the new Knitposite construction features a lightweight, sock-like upper with a hard shell in key areas for fearless play.
LeBron & Air: A Visual History
Since LeBron's first-ever signature sneaker, Air has adapted to his ever-evolving game. Get a detailed look above at the evolution of LeBron's signature line and revisit milestones from his illustrious career.