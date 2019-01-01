Kyrie 2
Speed for Every Angle
The Kyrie 2 is engineered for game-changing speed on the court.
Kyrie 2
Kyrie’s speed and creativity allow him to baffle defenders on a nightly basis. His second signature shoe fuels his unpredictable playing style with lighter-than-ever cushioning and a new, rounded outsole.
Fluid Movement
Kyrie doesn’t stop and start—he’s always in motion. A rounded outsole enables the smooth transitions required for fast, fluid play.
Responsive Cushioning
In the heel, a Nike Zoom Air unit that’s lighter and lower-profile than before gives Kyrie responsive cushioning for every step.
Locked-Down Stability
A unique strap design helps keep Kyrie’s foot locked in while adding stability in the heel.
You always want to have second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth moves, [so] the defender just gets tired and doesn't want to guard you anymore."
Kyrie Irving
Behind the Design
Better Shoes Through Science
The way Kyrie moves can look like he’s defying the laws of physics. But the science behind those highlights is what inspired Nike Basketball’s Designer Leo Chang the most. For example, because Kyrie can decelerate so quickly—13 miles per hour to virtually zero in 0.2 seconds—he needs to be locked down tight. Chang designed a strap that wraps Kyrie’s foot, making his signature pull-up jumper deadlier than ever.
Traction for Every Angle
Kyrie can complete a crossover in less than 0.33 seconds. To change direction so quickly, he has to move at angles that are extremely close to the floor—like he’s banking on a fast-moving motorcycle. After watching film of Kyrie literally running on the sides of his shoes, Chang got rid of the edge that separated the sole from the sides. An innovative new rounded outsole was born.