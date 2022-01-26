WNBA Player Kayla McBride on Prioritising Mental Health for Athletes

Trained Podcast: Mental Health Miniseries: Kayla McBride
Coaching
Before she's No.21 on the court, Kayla McBride is No.1 to herself. Hear how focusing on mental health changed her game—and her life.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
For Kayla McBride, basketball was never just a game. It was an escape from her childhood traumas and subsequent mental health struggles. But when sports came to a halt during the pandemic, she was forced to face the woman behind the athlete. On the final episode of our three-part mental health miniseries, the WNBA vet joins host Jaclyn Byrer to take us on her journey towards healing, starting with the decision to put her story in the public eye. She speaks candidly about the challenges of vulnerability and its sweet wins: a closer bond with her family and a happier relationship with her sport. She also discusses how becoming part of the mental health conversation helped show others—and herself—that athletes are more than a number on a jersey or an end-of-season stat. Listen and learn why letting your guard down, and giving others space to do the same, can lead to a world where mental health takes higher priority.
"Mental health isn't a game that you win or lose. It's a journey".
Kayla McBride
Three-time WNBA All-Star team member and player for the Minnesota Lynx
