Crater Impact: Behind The Design

Behind the Design
Crater Impact
Easier on the Earth. And the Eyes.
At Nike, a journey towards a more sustainable future means transforming trash into shoes that tread a little lighter and take a little less. Crater Impact is a step on that journey. Built on our recycling ethos, Crater Impact uses waste covertly, threading in recycled content and lower-impact materials inconspicuously. Our design team meticulously weighed scraps and used plastic bottles, foams and grinds to create a shoe that's at least 25% recycled material by weight for a big impact in style and less impact on Earth.
Tread Lightly
Our goal was to show recycled content in a new way through design choices that used less waste than conventional methods. We selected webbing that folds over on itself and used stitches to create lace loops, reducing the need to cut away eyelets or curves in the pattern, which traditionally needs more material. Efficient overlays and an embroidered Swoosh also allowed us to cut down on excess material. And you'd never know it's made from trash.
"We used 'covert' recycled materials, where it's not obvious from looking at them that they are made from recycled content".
– Francesca Capone Jones, Design Director
Soft Impact
"Impact" is in the name for good reason. It's designed to leave an impression. Visually, it's stunning, carefully designed to showcase its recycled elements discreetly and to accentuate its undeniable style. Its durable heel is reminiscent of a rock formidable enough to form a crater, but, being made from foam, it provides a super-cushioned ride.
Most importantly, our designers took to heart its impact on the planet and what we wanted it to be: softer. Because we know that often less is more. This shoe packs a big punch in terms of aesthetic taste, but treads lighter on our Earth.
"It isn't in your face and it is more wearable. That's the innovation in this".
– Brenton Wehrmeyer, Designer