Renee Montgomery: Moves Become Movements

Taking her advocacy to new heights as an executive on the Atlanta Dream, Renee set out to establish a new era in women's basketball—one in which a Black, LGBTQ+ female athlete can lead a team and a movement at the same time. She founded Renee's Runs, an all-female casual basketball league in Atlanta, Georgia, to build up the women's basketball community and pass the ball to the next generation of athletes. For many women, from casual players to former professional athletes, Renee's Runs is a space where they can empower one another, connect and grow. 'We're working together and we're building together, and to me, that's goals', Renee says.



In a world that wants to define athletes by their accomplishments on the court, Renee shows us that sometimes, it's the moves we make off the court that change the game for good. 'I dedicated my life to basketball because I love it. And I felt like it's an avenue for me to do different things. But every little moment that people add continues the movement and the momentum. That moment doesn't have to be a protest. That moment could be anything. You've just got to create'.