My cosy girl bra

People my age have so much going on. Seriously, we’re balancing school, sports, revision, friends, and literally everything else.



So we gotta rest. We need those days where you pull on the softest clothes you can find, and do the things that make you feel relaxed and recharged.



On those days, I’m wearing the Alate Bra. It has this scoop neck that makes it really easy to pull on in the mornings. And it goes so well with chill-out fits.



And omg, it’s so comfy. That’s a big win for me. The straps are super wide so it doesn't dig into your shoulders. It almost feels like you’re not wearing a sports bra at all.